(Al Jazeera)Worldwide, more than 70 million people are currently forcibly displaced, according to the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR.

Among them, 25,9 million are refugees. They have fled war, conflict, persecution, political oppression, climate change and disasters in search of safety for them and their families.

Faced with conflicts from Syria and Yemen to CAR and South Sudan; violent rebellions and climate disaster across the Sahel; persecution in Myanmar and Eritrea; economic collapse in Venezuela; drugs and violence in Colombia and Mexico; desperation and poverty in Afghanistan; and state collapse in Libya, thousands risk it all daily in search of asylum abroad.

As the number of refugees increases, the rise of anti-immigrant sentiment has risen along with it. Across the Western world, right-wing political rhetoric has found a new home.

Meanwhile, in host countries across the world, communities of refugees are working to make new lives in different places. Some assimilate more easily, finding homes and welcoming neighbours, while others struggle, living for generations in refugee camps without official recognition or basic services.

Every year on June 20, the UN aims to shine a light on the plight of those fleeing out of desperation – people Al Jazeera has met and long documented in our attempt to tell the stories of those most affected by crises.

This year for World Refugee Day, we revisit some of our best films to shine a light on the lives of refugees across the globe.

For years now, migrants have embarked on the dangerous sea crossing over the Mediterranean to reach what they perceive to be better and safer shores in Europe. Italy has been one of the principal destinations.

But when asylum seekers arrive, they don’t always find the life they were hoping for.

In this film, we meet three young North Africans who survived the hazardous journey to Italy only to find their European dreams in tatters.

In Stockholm, deaths linked to crime and gang violence have affected communities, including the neighbourhood of Rinkeby. Despite being one of Sweden’s most socially and economically vulnerable areas, police presence there is rare.

Disappointed by the lack of systems in place to help protect Rinkeby, a group of super mums – Somali mothers and grandmothers – have set up weekly night patrols to help prevent crime in the area.

Every Friday and Saturday night, they put on their orange jackets and walk through the community in groups of two or three, passing areas where young people are known to sell drugs, in the hope of deterring them from a life of crime and violence.

Between 2014 and 2017, more than 12,000 refugees died or went missing in the Mediterranean Sea. A year before Al Jazeera met Iraqi Jamal al-Dalemey, his youngest son had vanished without a trace.

Equipped with the skills he gained from Saddam Hussein’s secret service, Jamal embarked on a journey to reconstruct his son’s last-known steps.

The search took him from Turkey to Greece, while the rest of his family considered an offer of relocation to Europe.