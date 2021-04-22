By Monica Iheakam

Team Nigeria will make history at the forthcoming World Relays by parading the youngest sprinter in Poland.

National Sports Festival 400m sensation, Imaobong Nse Uko at aged 17 years has been listed by the World Athletics as the youngest athlete to participate in the championship billed to race off from May 1-2 in Silesia 21.

According to the entries list published by World Athletics, Nigeria will compete in the men/women’s 4x100m, 4x400m and mixed relay race.

The six athletes listed for the 4x100m men’s Relay are National Sports Festival 100m Gold medalist, Enoch Adegoke, Alaba Akintola who also won gold at Edo 2020 in the 200m as well as the quartet of, Usheoritse Itsekiri, Jerry Jakpa, Divine Oduduru, and Seye Ogunlewe.

For the Women’s 4X100m, Blessing Okagbare leads the group along with Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Joy Udo-Gabriel, Tima Seikeseye GodBless, as well as Edo 2020 sprint double winner, Grace Nwokocha.