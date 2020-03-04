Monica Iheakam

The World Rugby Services Manager (Africa), Steph Neil has thrown the gauntlet at the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) to improve on the country’s ranking position in Africa

Neil, who is on a working visit to Nigeria said he is in the country on a fact finding mission to ascertain the level of development of the sport and facilities.

He said that he was amazed to see quite a lot of youths on the street, those he described as potentials for the grassroots development of the sport in Nigeria.

“I have gone for three or four walk on the street of Ikoyi and Lekki, what I found there are amazing. I think Nigeria is an exciting project.

“As a country, the federation should not be happy sitting 15th or 16th on the Africa ranking, especially with the population of the country put into consideration.

“Nigeria can present the next generation of rugby players the world will be proud of. It is a big challenge to all of us.

“I walked through the streets of Lagos and I am amazed with the numbers of young people with energy. I think there is a genetic preference for potentials among those that I have seen, he said.

Neil said that Nigeria could develop the game through grassroots engagements in schools and catch them young initiatives.

“There are layers of development which has worked for other countries which can equally work for Nigeria which is developmental plans of the games, especially participating in regional competitions.”