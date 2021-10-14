From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Tulsi Chanrai Foundation in collaboration with Hafsat Eye Center, Kebbi state, have treated over 40,000 patients with various sights impairments in the state.

Dr. Mahesh Raokhande, the Ophthalmologist with the Foundation stated this during free eyes surgeries to many patients at the Kalgo Medical Hospital as part of activities to mark the 2021 world sight day.

Raokhande explained that many people are getting infected with different eyes diseases due to usages of technologies such as computers and mobile phones, exposing their eyes to blue light-rays from the gadgets which are dangerous to eyes.

He said; “ This year we are celebrating world sight day, basically we are creating awareness among the people especially the common people. This year theme is ‘love your eyes. We are creating awareness among the people to be careful when they are using their computers system, mobile devises and other gadgets. They should know that blue light is not good for eyes. This light can caused computer vision syndrome which can lead to glaucoma and others.

“They can prevent this by using preventive glasses. This will help them to minimize this computer vision syndrome. Since we started in , we completed 40,000 surgeries in the state”.

Earlier, the Programme Manager of the Foundation, Mr. Chandrakant Deshpande, expressed their delight for the support they received from the state government to render the eyes treatment free to the people of the state.

He explained that, they have educated the patients what they should be doing to prevent their eyes stressed that they have received maximum cooperation from the stakeholders in the course of their duty.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of Kalgo medical Center, Dr Abdubakar Koko commended the foundation and the team of doctors and Nurses attended to the patients stressed that the state government would continue to do its best to promote the welfare of the citizens.

A representative of the Sami Goma Foundation, Dr. Aisha Aminu Sanchi commended the foundation, the state government for rendered free eyes surgeries to the people of the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .