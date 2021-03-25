By Henry Uche

In a bid to ensure a healthy future through quality sleep, Mouka Foam has affirmed that it will continue in its resolve to pursue consumer satisfaction. This the firm pledged as it celebrated this year’s World Sleep Day.

The chief executive officer, Raymond Murphy, assuring customers that they can attain a healthy future through regular sleep on Mouka products, added that World Sleep Day (WSD) was an initiative of the World Sleep Society to recognize the impact of sleep on human health.

“This annual event focuses on the effects of sleep problems and the importance of healthy sleep at every stage of the human life cycle. This year’s theme, “Regular sleep, healthy future,” is to propagate healthy sleep culture through campaigns and quality sleep solutions, which earned it the endorsement by the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) and the National Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT).”

According to him, the foremost company would continue to promote consumers’ well-being, which is at the core of its mission as it promises to keep innovating its product portfolio through intensive research and development to cater to varied consumer needs and preferences adequately.

He said: “The company created an educational video in collaboration with medical experts to celebrate the 2021 WSD. In the video, the president of the NSP, Dr. Nnenna Chigbo, said irregular sleep negatively impacts attention span, memory recall and learning, with increased risk of obesity, diabetes, and weakened immune system in the long term.

“Using mattresses and pillows of ergonomic standards keep the upper body aligned during sleep, to prevent aches and pains that can be detrimental to physical and mental well-being.”

On his part, the president of NAOMT, Dr. Teslim Onigbinde, said regular sleep fosters a healthy future.

He affirmed that regular sleep was not out of reach and could be achieved easily by creating certain habits that include fixing a bedtime and wake-up time, reducing screen time, especially at night, regular exercise, reduced noise and room lighting at bedtime and comfortable beddings.

“In March 2011, the socially responsible company held its inaugural edition of WSD in Nigeria. Since then, it has continually celebrated the benefits of quality sleep during WSD.

“Mouka continues to add comfort to life through its array of quality products such as wellbeing Orthopaedic mattresses, Mondeo Plus spring mattress, and an assortment of pillows to help Nigerians sleep well and wake up refreshed.”