Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ahead of 2020 world teachers day, Federal Government has announced that no fewer that 774 teachers, each from the 774 local government areas from which the best teachers were chosen would be rewarded at an event in Abuja, to mark the 2020 World Teachers Day, with the theme “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future.”

It disclosed that only 24 states submitted nominations for different categories of the 2020 award for teachers under the umbrella of the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PT&SEA).

It explained that the annual president’s teachers awards are bestowed on teachers who have outstanding records in their professional conduct, recognize and recommended by the state ministry of education.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who disclosed the information to journalists in Abuja, yesterday, confirmed that instruments for nomination of potential awardees was sent to states ministries of education and FCT for proper action and response, but only 24 responded.

Adamu who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, disclosed that the award categories were best public school, best approved private school, best public school teacher, best approved private school teacher and best public school administrator and each category has three levels that accumulates to 24 awards.