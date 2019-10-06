Fred Ezeh, Ndubuisi Orji (Abuja), Gyang Bere (Jos), John Adams (Minna), Wole Balogun (Ekiti) and Laide Raheem (Abeokuta)

The Federal Government on Saturday rewarded teachers, who distinguished themselves in the course of their professional duties at the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Awards.

Elusakin Agnes Iyabo, from Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu, Lagos, emerged the winner of 2019 Best Teacher Award for Public School category. She was rewarded with a brand new Hyundai Sonata car.

Adebiyi Abiola Temitayo from Vasity Children Grammar School, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, won the private school category and was rewarded with a brand new Hyundai Accent.

A Reverend Sister, Onwuadi Ifeoma, from Maria Regina Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Nnewi, Anambra State, won the Best Administrator for Public School category, while Flora Azikiwe Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Neni, Anambra state won the Best School Award.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, presented the awards to deserving teachers at an event organized to mark the 2019 World Teachers’ Day in Abuja.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, called for an improved welfare package for teachers in the country.

Gbajabiamila said with the tremendous task of teaching future leaders, teachers in the country deserve the best from governments at all levels, as well as from other well-meaning Nigerians.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila stated that the theme of this year’s World Teachers’ Day: ‘Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession,’ was very apt in view of the growing demands for the teaching profession.

While commemorating the occasion in Jos, Plateau State, the National President, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Dr. Muhammed Nasir Idris, begged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the bill for the retirement of teachers from 60 to 65 years to enable them impact quality knowledge on school children.

Represented by National Officer, NUT Head Office, Comrade Halima Musa, the NUT boss said: “The demand for the upward review of the retirement age of teachers is age long.”

Similarly, the union has expressed his opposition to the recent handover of schools to their former owners by some state governments and therefore called for a reversal of the policy.

National President of the union made the request in an address read at the event organized to mark the occasion in Minna, Niger State by the state chairman of the union, comrade Ibrahim Umar.

“ The NUT observes with great concern steps taken by some state governments to handover public schools to private organisations without recourse to key stakeholders.”

comrade Nasir Idris declared.

In Ekiti State, Governor Kayode Fayemi, expressed his administration’s readiness to begin the payment of N30, 000 minimum wage to workers from October, 2019.

Fayemi said the measure was to stimulate workers, especially teachers, to be able to deliver the best to the state and reclaim the lost glory and pride of being the education nerve centre of the country.

The governor spoke at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium during the 2019 celebration of the World Teachers’ Day in the state.

In Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun, directed the immediate reinstatement of two of the three teachers sacked by his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, over alleged “gross misconduct”.

Abiodun announced the reinstatement on Saturday, during the occasion held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.

The Ogun State chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Dare Ilekoya and Olusanjo Majekodunmi, were in 2106 sent on compulsory retirements over allegation of gross misconducts.