Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has directed the immediate reinstatement of two of the three teachers sacked by his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, over alleged “gross misconduct”.

Abiodun announced the reinstatement on Saturday, during the celebration of the 2019 World Teacher’s Day, held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.

The Ogun State chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Dare Ilekoya and Olusanjo Majekodunmi, were in 2106 sent on compulsory retirement following an alleged gross misconduct levelled against them by the administration of the former governor.

But reinstating them back into the service on Saturday, Abiodun, said the gesture was meant to encourage them, noting “it is also dictated by natural justice and the right thing to do”.

The governor who congratulated the teachers under the auspice of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) for coming together to provide a viable platform for continued interaction of teachers and the development of the profession, saying “I uderstand that this is the first time the NUT and ASUSS are celebrating together at the MKO Abiola Stadium”.

He, however, charged them on the need to adopt a moderate approach and show understanding in pushing forward their requests to the government.

“I concede that unionism is a part of the fundamental rights of workers. But, let me use this opportunity to charge all our labour unions and associations to always show understanding in your agitations as no meaningful results can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancor and discord,” Abiodun pointed out.

In their remarks at the event, the NUT and ASUSS chairmen in the state, Messrs Akeem Lasisi and Titilope Adebanjo, commended the governor for approving the promotion of 10,000 teachers. They also lauded him for his show of kindness by reinstating their sacked members.

The union leaders, however, urged the state government to also look into the 2018 and 2019 promotion of their colleagues, which they said is long overdue.