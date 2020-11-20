Lukman Olabiyi

The Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness (CESDA) has partnered

the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to celebrate World Toilet Day and campaign against open defecation.

World Toilet Day is an official United Nations international observance day on November 19, to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis.



In a statement issued by CESDA’s chairman, Oluwaseyi Ogunko, the group declared it readiness to commission report of its brief study on open defecation and launch campaign against open defecation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Added that the campaign against open defecation and commission of its report which is slated for Wednesday, November 25, would be done in collaboration with NURTW.

The statement read: “ As part of the activities to commemorate the world toilet day and bid to campaign for safe, affordable and functional sanitation systems that are sustainable, and freeing the society of open defecation, the Centre for Environmental Sustainability and Development Awareness will commission the report of its brief study on open defecation and launch its campaign against open defecation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday, 25th November, 2020. The program which is in collaboration with the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW will kick start with cleaning up of Jabi Garage and the adjourning streets around the park.