Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As part of activities to mark this year’s World Toilet Day, The Youth Progressive Association in Taraba (TYPA), a non Governmental Organisation on Tuesday carried out sensitization for the people of the State against open defecation to check the spread of the menace.

Mrs Francisca Ikyumen, the team Leader of TYPA, who lead the sensitisation workshop at the Catholic Pastoral Centre in Jalingo to commemorate the day, urged the people at the event, mostly women and youths to maintain good sanitation for a clean and healthy society.

Ikyumen told the gathering that World Toilet Day was a day set aside by the United Nations to highlight the importance of sanitation and hygiene for a cleaner environment.

According to her the day was being celebrated in Taraba in conjunction with Effective Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services (E-WASH).

“This years theme “Living no one behind” is aimed at educating the people on how to keep a clean environment including their toilets.

“Toilet signifies the dignity of a human person and It also help to stop the spread of diseases occasioned by open defecation and save lives.

“We therefore, urge you to pass this message to the people around your neighbourhood to ensure that people don’t defecate openly which breeds diseases.”

Daily Sun recall that Nigeria recently became world headquarters for open defecation, leaving the environment and people vulnerable to contagious diseases such as cholera among others.