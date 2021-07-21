By Monica Iheakam

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has passed the baton of preparing Team Nigeria athletes to the World Athletics Junior Championship slated for Kenya to Brown Ebewele and Falilat Ogunkaya-Osheku.

This is as the federation has invited over 63 junior athletes for the camp in Asaba, Delta State.

Ebewele, the Technical Director of the AFN and Osheku, an Atlanta 96 Olympics medalist, will tinker the invited qualified invited athletes alongside Deji Aliyu and Kenechukwu Onogenechi.

According to the information from the AFN, the five-day camping exercise billed for July 24-29, 2021, is the first phase of camping, while the open trials will commence immediately after with athletes competing to meet the championships entry standard.

The AFN said the above coaches to be joined by the head coach Porbeni were selected because of the board’s mandate to ensure adequate preparation of Nigerian track and field athletes for various international events.

Meanwhile, the World Athletics Junior Championship will hold from August 17-22 August in Nairobi, Kenya.

