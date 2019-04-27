The Federal Government has called on veterinarians and animal scientists to strive in their efforts in the routine care of animals and research efforts in the country.

Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, made the call in Abuja on Saturday in commemoration of the World Veterinary Day which is observed every last Saturday of April.

He commended veterinarians and animal scientists across the country for their roles in human lives through the care of animals.

According to him, animals, domestic or wild sustains us in ways we do not take into account in our existence.

“I salute all veterinarians and animal scientists for the role they play in our lives through their care for animals.

“We encourage them to continue to strive in routine care and research efforts to keep our world balanced and our ecosystem stable,’’ Ogbeh said.

The World Veterinary Day was instigated by the World Veterinary Association (WVA) in the year 2000 to remind pet owners of the importance of animal care and how veterinarians could help.

On this occasion, the association highlights its contributions to the health of both animals and humans, underlining its vital role in ensuring animal welfare, food safety, food security, safe world trade in animals and animal products as well as protecting public health.

The theme of the day is `The Value of Vaccination’.

According to the WVA, vaccines are essential tools for preventive veterinary medicine, promotion of animal health and welfare, and reducing the risk of human exposure to many zoonotic pathogens.

(NAN)