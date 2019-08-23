Nigeria pummel South Korea 3-0 (25-20, 28-26, 26-24) at the ongoing 2019 FIVB World U19 championship in Tunisia.

The president of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod praised the players for their feat against the Asian side.

Nimrod said the win against South Korea is victory for Nigeria and Africa.

He urged the boys to go all out in their subsequent matches.

Nimrod said, “I am happy with the performance of the boys in Tunisia. Before the match, I spoke with team and told them not to be intimidated by any side. I was full of joy when I saw the result.

“This win is not only for Nigeria but the African continent at large. They conquered Africa at the Youth Games last year in Algeria and now it is time for the boys to dominate the world.