From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group, Connected Advocacy, has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to formulate policies that would safeguard and secure Nigeria’s water bodies by 30 per cent before the end of 2030.

President of the group Israel Orekha made the call in Benin City during the launch of #SavourOurWaters in commemoration of the World Water Day, with the theme, “Implementation of 30×30 Agenda for Sustainable Environment and Blue Ocean Economy Towards Improving Value for Water”.

He said if the President could put policies in place and muster the political will to secure the country’s water bodies, and prevent the indiscriminate dumping of waste into them before the end of 2030, Nigeria’s aquatic life will be safeguarded.

Orekha noted that Nigeria regularly signs international treaties but it lacks the political will to implement them, a situation, he said, that be corrected if the country is to move forward.

He said that in order to minimise the pollution of Nigeria’s water bodies, indigenous communities should be trained on how to protect their source of water.

Orekha called on the federal government to invest more resources in Nigeria’s waterways in order to create employment for young people and reduce restiveness in the country.