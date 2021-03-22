From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, says that funding is not the main cause of inadequate safe water supply in the country, blaming states and local governments for not making the right investments in water resources.

The minister made the assertion in Abuja on Monday at a press conference organised by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources in partnership with Action Against Hunger Nigeria to commemorate the 2021 World Water Day, with the theme ” Valuing Water”.

Adamu said it was time to educate the public on the economic importance of water, saying every single drop wasted affects the economy.

‘The main problem is not the funding but the devaluation of the commodity. If everyone could value water and not pay lip service to it, then we will get everything going. We say water is important but don’t sit down to put our resources where our mouth is,’ Adamu stated.

‘The state and local governments are not putting the right investment as regards water resources. They are not planning and putting on grassroots projects. What we are trying to do is to make everyone understand the value of water, and unless we value water, there will continue to be scarcity. Every single drop of water on the ground is a great loss to the economy of the nation.’

The minister, in commemoration of World Water Day, launched the Nigeria Water Sanitation And Hygiene (WASH) Account 2018 and commissioned a solar borehole at Chika community in Abuja.

While commissioning the project, the minister urged the community to take ownership of the facility so that it can serve the purpose of its provision.

Country Director, Action Against Hunger, Nigeria, Dabagia Dabagai, who spoke through his Deputy, Adama Diarassouba, stated that in 2020, 740,828 persons benefited from their safe water, sanitation and hygiene programmes through multisectoral programmes in Borno and Yobe states.

He reiterated the commitment of the group in prioritising the provision of safe water during natural disaster situations, conflicts and in vulnerable locations.