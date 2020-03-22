Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has restated his commitment to an adequate supply of clean and safe potable water to the people of the state.

The Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Amidu Raheem, who disclosed this on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital during a press briefing to mark the 2020 World Water Day, expressed government’s commitment to completing the on-going llesa Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

Amidu enthused that the move would go a long way in helping to meet the current Covid-19 and Lassa fever scourge that requires potable water for good hygiene and sanitation practices to combat them.

In the same vein, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources and Energy, Adeniran Ibitoye, disclosed that with aid from international donor organisations, the state Rural Water Environmental and Sanitation Agency (RUWESA) had sunk a good number of boreholes in several communities across the state to guarantee adequate water supply to the people.

He also disclosed that the governor had approved the establishment of Small Towns Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (STOWA) as well as Water Regulatory Commission (WRC) to drive the water supply programme.

“We have embarked on a facility tour of some waterworks and mini-water schemes in the state. We have held meetings with all the concerned stakeholders and about to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with some of our partners. We have also met and consulted with contractors, consultants and firms who are willing to partner with the state government in ensuring that the people of the state enjoy an uninterrupted supply of clean and potable water.

Ibitoye, however, lamented people’s lack of regular access to safe drinking water which, he said, was at an alarming rate globally.

“The current statistics is disturbing. One person in six lives doesn’t have regular access to safe drinking water. Over twice that number, 2.4 billion people lack access to adequate sanitation,” he said.

He added: “Water-related diseases kill a child every eight seconds and are responsible for 80 per cent of all illnesses and deaths in the developing world.

Ibitoye also disclosed that all affiliated projects that would be delivered alongside the Ilesa water supply and sanitation project which would include sanitation facilities and wastewater treatment plant would be completed within the contract period.

He, however, appealed to the people to pay water bills promptly for the maintenance of the water facilities in their communities.