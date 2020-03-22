Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has restated commitment to adequate supply of clean and safe water to the people of the state.

Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Amidu Raheem, who disclosed this, yesterday, in Osogbo, the state capital, during a press briefing to mark the 2020 World Water Day, expressed government’s commitment to completing the on-going llesa water supply and sanitation project.

Amidu said the move would go a long way in helping to meet the current Covid-19 and Lassa fever scourge that requires potable water for good hygiene and sanitation practices to combat them.

In the same vein, Special Adviser to the Governor on Water Resources and Energy, Adeniran Ibitoye, disclosed that with the aid from international donor organisations, the state Rural Water Environmental and Sanitation Agency (RUWESA) had sunk a good number of boreholes in several communities across the state to guarantee adequate water supply to the people.