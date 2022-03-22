From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chancellor of Gregory University Uturu (GUU) and a gubernatorial aspirant in Abia State Prof Gregory Ibe has commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for bringing sanity, orderliness and quality assurance to the water sector through the launching of the Abia State Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Policy (WASH) and the subsequent declaration of a state of emergency on water last year.

Prof Ibe, who made the commendation in a goodwill message signed by Sleek Ogwo of the Prof Ibe Media team, to commemorate this year’s United Nations World Water Day, made a case for an urgent increase in the percentage of potable water accessible to Nigerians.

Prof Ibe informed that, leveraging the invaluable policy document produced by the present administration in Abia, his team has developed a comprehensive reform blueprint for the water sector in the state.

He said the blueprint will not only revive the old water schemes but shall completely revolutionize such critical areas as sourcing, harvesting, purifying and delivery of clean fresh water to the people, deploying ICT solutions in the process.

‘With my background as a World Bank and UN Consultant of many years standing, I intend to deploy my vast knowledge of the UNDP agenda for the water sector in the overall Sustainable Development Goals blueprint to drive efficient and effective water sector reforms in Abia, thereby achieving and possibly exceeding the targets of Governor Ikpeazu’s WASH policy,’ he stated.

Prof Ibe stated that with this year’s theme, ”Groundwater: Making Invisible Visible”, everything should be done not only to increase the quantity of water harvested from the ground but also to guarantee the quality and purity of such free gift of nature that is made available to people for consumption.

He argued that since according to United Nation sources, groundwater is credited with providing about half of all drinking water worldwide, 40 per cent of water for irrigated agriculture and about one-third of water required for industry, ‘the importance of this natural resource to the ecosystem makes further research and investigation on its sustainability and adaptability imperatively critical.’

Appreciating the ingenuity of developing economies around the world, in sourcing, drilling and pumping groundwater for local consumption as potable water, Prof Ibe warned on the environmental dangers of indiscriminate digging of water boreholes without statutory impact assessment investigations.

United Nations had set aside March 22 every year for the celebration of World Water Day, as a way of bringing global attention to developments within the water sector.