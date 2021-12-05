Seven Nigerian weightlifters along with two officials of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, NWF departed Abuja on Friday for Uzbekistan ahead of the 2021 World Weightlifting Championship

The championship is holding in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from 7th to 17th December, 2021.

The contingents comprises five Female and two male lifters with two coaches.

The coaches are former lifter, Helen Asemota as well the Technical Director of the federation, Coach Chris Nwadeih.

The athletes are made up of national and continental champions including Olarinoye Adenike Adijat who won three gold medals during the 2020 Olympic qualifiers in Uzbekistan, is competing in 55kg women category.

Others are: Eze Joy Ogbonne who is competing in 71kg women; Liadi Taiwo, 76kg women; Stella Peter Kingsley, 49kg women and Lawal Rafiat Folashade in women 59kg.

In the men’s categories, are Edidiong Umoafia in 67kg and Appah Emmanuel Inemo in 61kg.

The contingent will leave the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by 10pm on Friday and will arrive Turkey’s City, Istanbul on Saturday before they will board connecting flight to Uzbekistan.

