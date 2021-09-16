WACOT Rice, a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has signed a sponsorship deal with the Kebbi Beach Soccer Club (Kebbi Fishers) for the upcoming 2021 World Winners’ Cup in Alanya, Turkey.

Organised by Beach Soccer Worldwide, the global governing body under the Federation of International Football (FIFA), the competition will hold from October 11 to 17 and will feature leading beach soccer teams from different countries.

Currently ranked No 1 in Africa and 49th globally, Kebbi Fishers are the sole African representative at the tournament and are aspiring to secure a berth in the top 20 global rankings leveraging WACOT Rice’s support.

The sponsorship announcement was made at a ceremony where Nigerian Beach Soccer League trophy won by the Kebbi Fishers was presented to the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the Chairman of WACOT Rice, Farouk Gumel. The ceremony also featured the unveiling of the Team’s new kit, which was branded, with the iconic bull of Big Bull Rice, the premium parboiled rice brand made by WACOT Rice in Argungu, Kebbi state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of WACOT Rice, Farouk Gumel said, “these group of individuals are doing amazing things. Although made in Kebbi, the team is full of Nigerians from within and outside Kebbi. We are therefore proud to support this team as part of our youth empowerment and social development initiatives.”

