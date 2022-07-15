From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Youth Empowerment Programme, Dr Nelson Omenugha, has called on wealthy individuals in Anambra State to adopt and empower at least one youth in the state.

This, he said, would help to reduce unemployment rate in the state and the country at large; address issues of youth restiveness, and as well help to tackle insecurities that have had some negative impacts in the state.

Omenugha, in a statement issued to commemorate the 2022 World Youth Skill Day, reiterated the state government’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable youth empowerment programmes.

He encouraged high net worth individuals to “adopt and empower a youth” as an investment in human capital development, saying that such a move was critical to achieving peace and prosperity in the state.

Omenugha assured that his office would provide technical support to the individuals and ensure that an inclusive and sustainable empowerment regime was achieved in line with the vision of the governor, Prof. Soludo.

