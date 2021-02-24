Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi have been ranked among the 150 most expensive football stars in the world.

Top auditing firm KPMG has published its latest market valuation of football stars after it last did so in December 2020.

Osimhen, 22, who cost Napoli a record-breaking €83 million when he moved from French Ligue 1 club Lille last summer, is the most valued Nigeria star.

The report put his market value at €50 million (about N29billion) and that places him as the 98th most expensive player in the world.

His value is higher than those of the likes of Manchester United star, Paul Pogba and his teammate, Kalidou Koulibaly.

However, his valuation decreased by €6.8 million since December 2020 an account of personal performance, the Coronavirus Pandemic among several other variables.

Defensive midfielder, Ndidi is the 122nd most valued player in the world with his price tag now €44.2 million (about N26 billion) after an increase of a million Euros from December 2020.

Genk striker, Paul Onuachu is 666th most expensive footballer with a price tag of €14.10 million following a remarkable increase of €8 million from December 2020.

The big jump in his valuation could be attributed to his rush of goals in Belgium this season.

PSG star forward, Kylian Mbappe is ranked as the most expensive player in the world with a value of €185 million, while seven of the Top 10 costliest stars feature in the Premier League in England.