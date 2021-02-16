Manchester City are the right now, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Guardiola’s side has now won a remarkable 16 games in a row following their 3-0 victory over Tottenham at the weekend. The Premier League title appears to be heading to the Etihad Stadium, while you wouldn’t bet against the European Cup ending up in the same trophy cabinet this summer.

On second place is Barcelona while Bayern might be champions of the world but they’re only the third best team on the planet right now in the eyes of FiveThirtyEight.

Despite their terrible recent form, Liverpool are still the world’s fourth best team, according to FiveThirtyEight, beating Real Madrid to 5th position.

On 6th position are Chelsea and followed by Manchester United. Thomas Tuchel has enjoyed an encouraging start to life as Chelsea boss, winning four of his first five matches in charge after replacing Frank Lampard last month. Manchester United’s form has taken a dip in recent weeks but they remain second in the Premier League table at the time of writing.

Atletico Madrid are flying high at the top of La Liga, five points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with two games in hand. But they are rated 8th ahead of Juventus while Inter Milan sits 10th on the log.