From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation has taken medical services to the doorsteps of the people of Oraifite and environs, to mark the World Diabetes Day.

The foundation also distributed drugs to all the primary healthcare centres, general hospitals in the community. The drugs included anti-malaria, antibiotics, blood pressure, and diabetes given out free of charge.

The beneficiaries included the Irefi Health Centre; Reference Health Centre, Oraifite; Ibolo Public Health Centre; Ezumeri Public Health Centre; Awor Public Health Centre; Isingwu Public Health Centre, Umunakwa; Urudunu, Amakom, Umuezeopi and Ogbe Ezumeri public health centres, among others.

The foundation also extended the gesture to schools with sickbays including Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Convent; Boys Secondary School, Oraifite, and Community Secondary School, Oraifite.

Reports showed that the foundation had put measures in place to ensure that the drugs were given free of charge to patients in all the beneficiary healthcare facilities across the communities.

