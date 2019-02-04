Globacom has announced a robust health plan that will revolutionise health care delivery in Nigeria, by giving the people access to a worldwide database of top doctors.

To be called Glo Health, Globacom, at a briefing of key media contacts, at the weekend, said when the plan is launched, in a few weeks, it would give Nigerians an opportunity to get information on common medical conditions at the click of a button.

Another benefit of the product is that it gives access to information on common health challenges and offers health advice on public health.

The company said those who would use the service can also track key health parameters, such as blood pressure and sugar level and book appointment by video consulting on their smart phones.

Globacom also said it is ready to significantly boost the Glo Entertainment Portal. The portal is a single point of access for all digital content through Glo Café, which supplies premium content of top international labels.

Over two million local and foreign songs will be available on Glo Café, which has over over 12,000 Hollywood, Nollywood, Bollywood movies, and gives access to more than 10,000 games from top gaming developers across the globe.

It also offers songs, comedy, sports and short videos from top music channels while featuring more than 62 live channels on Glo Mobile TV. The digital transformation leader also announced its plan to launch in due course Glo Titi, an artificial intelligence platform that completely changes customer experience.

Described as highly interactive and engaging, Glo Titi will assist customers to get information about data plans, prepaid plans, postpaid plans and Value Added Service (VAS).