Please I am writing in respect of an online mail written by Dr. Caleb Bibbi Oluranti advising a patient to contact your email, [email protected] in respect of cure for staphylococcus aureus. It was from a blog on general health issues, www.mediamedix.blogspot.com.

For some years now, I have been feeling a worm like movement at the tip of my penis from time to time. Though, I had consulted a lab technician who tested my urine and confirmed my fears of staphs. He prescribed some drugs and injection for me, which I took, but up till this moment, I am still feeling the worm like structure moving at the tip of my penis. Please sir, based on Dr. Caleb Bibbi Oluranti’s directive to that patient who suffered same symptoms, kindly send free and fuller details and information on how to avail myself of a cure and get rid of this challenge so as to advance in life.

Yours sincerely, James Danmbatta, Jos

Dear James,

The feeling or sensation of strange movement in the location you mentioned or in any other part of the body must be investigated to rule out filarial worms that move along the subcutaneous tissues because there are several different species of parasitic worms that become a problem when ingested, but worms that burrow into your skin are a rare breed. These include a few types of the tiny, thread-like filarial worm, which can infect the body cavities, lymph system, eyes, or the fat layer just under your skin’s surface. The latter two types cause an infectious disease called subcutaneous filariasis. These worms include; the loa loa (African eye worm), onchocerca volvulus (causes river blindness) and the guinea worm. They are found mostly along bodies of water in tropical areas of Africa, South America and Southeast Asia. You can catch subcutaneous filariasis if you are bitten by a mosquito or fly infected with larvae. The filarial worm completes its entire life cycle in its human host. Once the larvae are injected by an infected bug, they grow into adult worms and reproduce, creating microfilariae. These juvenile worms’ location just under the skin makes them ripe for being ingested by feeding mosquitoes and the cycle begins anew. People infected with filarial worms may have them for years, and adult worms can live for more than a decade. Onchocerciasis is the second-leading infectious cause of blindness in the world. Mansonella streptocerca is another filarial worm that gives the same symptom. . Yes, the laboratory is the proper place to go for investigation of your skin (they’ll take what is called a skin snip from you BUT the proper procedure is to see a doctor who now sends you for lab-work, which will be reported back to the doctor who will now prescribe medicines for you. It is not proper for you to take prescriptions of medicines and injections from Laboratory scientists or technicians.

Usually, however, this feeling or symptom you describe is NOT due to these worms. Most of the time, complaints about strange movements are neurotic complaints where there is nothing pathological to be seen moving or giving the feelings of movement; rather it is an effect of the mind over the body (mind over matter). In other words, the trouble is real; yes, but it is in the mind and not in the body. It is generally secondary to worries, anxieties, fears, conflicts and apprehensions in the mind which of course the organism enables the system to appreciate by transmuting it into feelings of physical symptoms like crawling; pepperiness; ant-like movements; feeling of heat in parts of the body all of which are unreal physically but very real when traced to the roots which is the mind or the psychological. All of that is part of the bad news. The good news is that we can get rid of the movements for you by a combination of orthodox medicines and complementary remedies. You can be well. It may cost you some; but what is the use of money when one cannot advance in life or even enjoy their life or money? Call the help-lines. You will get some psychological counseling and then some physical medication as well as medicines that work on the mind to remove the effect of the worries, conflicts and anxieties. Salvation is just a call a way. Go for it!!!

Cheers.

Is full cure for staph possible?

Dear Dr,

Good day sir, please sir I’m having staphylococcus aureus infection according to 5 different laboratories in the reports they gave me and currently its over five years. I am experiencing weak erections, high body temperature, and noisy stomach at night and crawling sensation and itching…

Please sir what can I do because I’ve taken a lot of antibiotics yet it’s still there.

Thank you sir, Nkwereka Eruchalu, Orlu

Dear Nkwereka Eruchalu,

Including you, anyone can get rid of Staph fully and any other accompaniments or integrals of the condition. If you decide to work with us and follow instructions to the letter, you will go to as many labs as possible and do tests and get reports that declare you free of the germ; but what is more, you will look for all the symptoms and complaints that you used to have and see them no more. Treatment will take about six weeks at the least to 3 months at the most. It will involve the use of orthodox and complementary health knowledge and we will hold your hand and guide you step by step on your way to full recovery. Call the help-lines.

Scanty growth of Staph bothersome

Good day Dr,

Attached is a copy of a test result I just did. I need to know if treatment is necessary for this. The result states “yielded scanty growth of staphylococcus spp after 48 hours of incubation at 37 degrees. I’m anticipating a reply to this mail.

Best regards, Talabi Idowu, Ijebu Ode

Dear Talabi,

Apart from lab tests, you must also be aware of what your own body says to you—what ways are you feeling in your body that is not normal? These are called symptoms. If you do not have symptoms you do not have problems, but no matter what the lab says, even if it says there is no more Staph, if you still have symptoms, there is still work to do. You can reach out to us as we have cured such problems for many.

Cheers.

Infertility related to scanty Staph?

Hi, Dr Caleb Bibbi,

Good day to you sir. You are doing a great job. I read your write-up on Staph. I have a scanty growth of Staph too. Is d staph d reason for my infertility? How can I overcome this scanty growth of Staph permanently? Thanks sir and I’m waiting anxiously for your reply

Dere Ugbebor, Sapele

Dear Dere,

Infertility can spring from many causes, including infection of relevant organs with germs like Staph. For example, a bad case of PID (Pelvic Inflammatory Disease) or CPR (Chronic Prostatitis) in the male can, in the one case advance to ovarian abscess and oophoritis, which can cause the ovary or egg factory not to produce eggs, and in the case of the male, cause oligospermia or even azoospermia from severe epididymo-orchitis or infection of the balls. However, these things need proper handling by qualified professionals—you cannot just assume; okay?

Injections or surgery or what for my arthritis

Dear Dr,

I attend a government hospital where there are loads and lots of people to see the doctors for arthritis of the knees and other joints. My experience has been horrible. The doctors wanted me to go for total knee replacement surgery, which I refused out of hand. Then they started injecting steroids into my knee joint directly to give me whatever minimal benefit from my excruciating knee pains. I am a 65 year-old civil servant about to retire and I am almost tired of my life from this arthritis and the injections. Is there no alternative? There must be something natural or simple that I can use or what do you think? I am desperate. Help me

Asabe Zanna, Maiduguri

Dear Asabe,

Truth be told, there is an epidemic of arthritis in the populace, which Orthodox medicine has no answer to but with complementary modalities, you can get rid of the very worst cases of arthritis in as fast as six days to at the most six weeks as we have said many times in this forum. There’s help and further information as you simply reach out.

Cheers.

Dr.Caleb Bibbi Oluranti

