German football tactician, Gernot Rohr, says he is worried over the inactivity of Francis Uzoho and has sent a goalkeeper trainer to Cyprus to work on the Anorthosis goalkeeper before the start of the Super Eagles training camp in the first week of June in Asaba.

Uzoho has played only one official game for his clubs in the last three months, lasting only 23 minutes on the pitch before he was dismissed in a 3-0 win vs Alki Oroklini on April 1.

The Super Eagles coach has refused to install Uzoho as his first-choice goalkeeper for the AFCON and even insinuated that the Deportivo La Coruna loanee may struggle to make the squad as one of the three goalkeepers on the 23-man roster.

Asked by Osasu Obayiuwana if Uzoho has a chance of being the starting goalkeeper at the AFCON, Rohr stated : ‘’I have sent Enrico Pionetti, my goalkeeper trainer, to Anorthosis, to work on him.

‘’At the moment, it’s not, for now, a question of him being number one but of his being one of our three goalkeepers for the AFCON.’’