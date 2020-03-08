Olakunle Olafioye (Lagos), Godwin Tsa and Fred Ezeh (Abuja)

Had the dummy of 4,000 divorce applications within the space of two months in the Federal Capital Territory come on the first day of April, most Nigerians would have taken it as the usual April fool prank.

But it came in February and almost the entire country fell for it until it was pooh-poohed few hours later. Although the information might have been faulted by figure, it is not an outright baseless claim as findings by Sunday Sun have shown.

Statistically, the number of divorce cases has reached an alarming rate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with over 200 marriages reported to have been dissolved by the FCT High Court alone in the last one year.

Findings revealed that the figure is higher at the customary courts, the Alkali and the Sharia Customary Courts within the Federal Capital Territory.

In Lagos, a President of a Customary Court told Sunday Sun that most customary courts in the state are overwhelmed by divorce applications that flood various courts in the state.

Although, the source refused to put a figure to it, he maintained that the rate of divorce in the country is worrisome and called on couples to show more tolerance for each order by learning to nip in the bud disagreements that are capable of disintegrating their unions before they fester out of control.

Records at the FCT High Court showed that over 2,000 divorce cases were filed between year 2019 and February 2020, with an average of 30 cases been entertained every day, even as the court is trying hard to reconcile couples through arbitration panels.

Sunday Sun investigations at the FCT High Court revealed that between last year and February alone, a particular court presided over by Justice Jude Okeke alone has handled over 25 cases of divorce.

Some of the divorce cases recorded between this period include the case of Akinyemi Akinboboye Vs Olubunmi Olayemi Akinboboye; Cecilia Obianuju Bosah Vs Charles Chukwudubem Ejibo; Mrs Hope Omoghene Vs Mr Omojevwe Omoghene; Mrs Benedicta Ifeanyi Obianumba Vs Arc. Malcom Obiefuna Obianumba; Patricia Anegbe Vs Francis Anegbe; Raphael Kanikwu Vs Sharon Oluwafemi & Anor; Dr Ndenariman Nuhu Bulus Vs Mr. Nuhu Bulus.

Others are Joyce Adeyinka Bala Vs Samson Bala; Laura Nnenna Okam Vs Ebube-Nwa Fidelis Obianika; Mr Peter Anija Okoye Vs Mrs Eucharia Uchenna Okoye; Mrs Ronke Martins Vs Mr Solomon Olaniyi Martins; Ogochukwu Jerome Soludo Vs Augustina Nneka Soludo; Okoro Odosa Victor Vs Okoro Edith Osaretin; Okunbolade Edward Ademola Vs Okunbolade Oluwatobiola Oluwakemi; Favour Agu Vs Ndubisi Agu; Julius Atanawheera Vs Ebubu Atanawheera; and Khadija Ogohi Vs Abdulmalik Ogohi, among many others.

An Abuja-based lawyer identified as Annebrafa had claimed that there were 4,000 divorce applications in Abuja already. The lawyer lamented that the figure was really huge considering that the year is barely two months old.

Although statistics have shown otherwise, the fact remains that the number of divorce cases in the FCT is alarming.

Anglican Bishop of Eha Amufu Anglican Diocese, Bishop Dan Nkemjika Olinya, attributed the rise in cases of divorce to significant drop in fear of God among the people, as well as faulty marriage foundation.

He also alleged that some Pentecostal churches have not helped matters, as they mostly focus their teachings on prosperity and other worldly things. They also encourage divorce and separation through their actions and marriage vows.

He said: “I don’t have the details of the divorce applications, whether it was from men, female, Christians or Muslims. I know in Islam, it’s easier to divorce a man or woman for a little thing. However, in churches, for example, marriages are contracted after proper investigations and counselling by people who have knowledge and experience.

“Couples are properly educated and exposed to secrets of successful marriage. Regrettably, however, these days, people are not as patient and tolerant as our forefathers. These two factors are key to peaceful and fruitful marriage for decades.

“There must be tolerance, forgiveness, genuine love and commitment to successful marriage, and that’s what is lacking in today’s world, hence the rise in divorce cases. People are living fake lives in Nigeria today, especially at big cities like Abuja, Lagos and others.

“It may interest you to know that some people even marry without the knowledge and blessings of their parents. They meet in Abuja or elsewhere, agree to marry willingly without necessary things being done. Few months or years after they are faced with the real things in marriage, they won’t have the patience, emotional stamina to withstand the challenges.

“Interestingly, people focus these days on the celebration and wedding party, as well as paparazzi that comes with it, without knowing that marriage demands commitment of both parties for it to succeed. We must return to our families where the right things are done before marriage.”

He agreed that economic crisis could greatly continue to increase divorce rate, but insisted that there was never a time when the world had claimed that the economy was favourable to all.

“It’s contentment, love and satisfaction that sustained families. The irony of the thing is that there are better things that make life easier than what was in the past, but families are in disarray for some other issues.”

Some lawyers who spoke on the issue said many people go into marriage without adequate understanding of what marriage is all about.

Mr Shaibu Al Hassan noted: “What you see at times are marriages arranged by parents for their children, this is mainly among the elite, and they tend to dictate to them how to live their lives.

“The consequences are what we see playing out now, where couples cannot tolerate one another because there is always a third party in the marriage.’’

He stated that most couples were not prepared to face the realities, “from the beginning they already made up their minds on certain expectations, mainly wealth, which if not met, the marriage will not stand.’’

The lawyer admonished parents on the need to educate their children on the challenges in marriage to enable them take right decisions.

In his contribution, Kate Uzoma observed that lack of knowledge about the purpose of marriage could lead to breakdown in marriage and finally to divorce.

“People are always deceived by physical appearances or wealth, and there are usually serious challenges when people who come together because of mundane things.

“Another serious issue in marriage which people refuse to talk about is sexual intercourse, it can break marriages when it is not properly addressed and when there is lack of communication between couples too,’’ she said.

Most Nigerians who equally spoke with Sunday Sun identified other causes of divorce among couples to include infidelity, lack of commitments, carelessness and failure to accord dialogue the importance it deserves in their unions dialogue among others causes of divorce.

They noted that most of the issues that result into divorce were avoidable, saying respecting the law of marriage and the need for mutual trust among couples would help to douse tension in homes.

A civil servant, Mr Emmanuel Udo, identified insubordination, wife battery and interference from outsiders as other causes of divorce.

He advised couples, especially those with crises in their relationships, to imbibe the culture of dialogue in resolving matrimonial issues in order to save their marriages.

Udo said that the effects of divorce are very grave especially on children. “Children from such homes are prone to abuse such as child labour and rape, among other social vices, especially the females.

“Most couples take things that matter the most for granted and any marriage where there is tendency to taking for granted has a good chance of ending in divorce,’’ he observed.

Also speaking on the issue, Mrs Anne Dogo, a staff member of the Federal Ministry of Education Abuja, cited infidelity, religious differences and infertility as other causes of divorce in some cases.

She urged couples to shun extra-marital affairs to build lasting family and decent society, noting that divorce “builds up slowly when people overlook things that matter the most.

“Lack of commitment to the principles of marriage has also been identified as another factor leading to divorce. When partners seek physical and emotional support elsewhere; when one party is not ready to forgive other, then divorce comes in. The social effects of this (divorce) for the children can be traumatic as they may feel unloved or isolated’’ she said.