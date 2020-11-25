Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

PRESIDENT of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Anambra State chapter, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, has urged South East governors to improve the salaries of Igbo Language teachers as a way of promoting the language. He also opined that Igbo teachers should be given refresher courses and sponsored to workshops.

He regretted that the Igbo were trading their language and culture for some western civilisation. The Ohanaeze chieftain made the call recently, at a one-day promotion campaign organised by the Anambra State Library Board (ASLB) in Awka, with the theme: “Asusu Igbo gaadigide,” which literally translates as “Preserving Igbo language through reading, writing and speaking.”

Proffering solution to the threat posed to Igbo Language by westernisation, Okeke Ogene said: “It is painful that most of our children don’t understand the Igbo Language. I want the government to help in promoting our Igbo Language. First, we can start from speak- ing the language, then, we can advance to writing and using Igbo proverbs in communication. To achieve this aim, governments in the South East must encourage Igbo Language teachers by increasing their salaries and sending them on re- fresher courses.”

Director, ASLB, Dr Nkechi Udeze, noted that promotion of Igbo Language required concerted efforts from parents and teachers in supporting their children to speak, read and write the language. He largely blamed parents for paying inadequate attention to their children, urging parents and teachers to use Igbo Language while communicating with the children:

“I am not happy that most parents communicate with their children in English language instead of using Igbo. May be, they thought that understanding or writing Igbo language would prevent them from achieving their goals in life; but it is not true. Let every parent of Igbo extraction; begin to use Igbo to communicate with their children.”

Delivering a lecture on ways to promote Igbo Language, Prof Nkechinyere Nwokoye of Department of Linguistics, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, noted that language is the livewire of any tribe, and urged participants, mostly students, to ensure that they use their mother tongue in peer-to-peer conversations.