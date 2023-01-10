The new report that Nigeria has recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) might be an indication that many Nigerians no longer observe the safety and preventive measures against the pandemic. According to NCDC, 22 of the fresh cases were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 10 in Lagos State, two in Delta and one in Plateau State. The new cases of the disease were recorded between December 24 and 30, 2022.

China, United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) have witnessed rising cases of the dangerous Omicron variant of the disease in recent times. The resurgence of the disease can be traced to the relaxation of the COVID-19 preventive protocols. In December last year, the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 approved the relaxation of Coronavirus protocols and travel advisories. It also lifted the COVID-19 protocols for travelers. The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had then announced the suspension of travel PCR tests and made the use of face masks optional.

Following the relaxation order, the wearing of face masks inside airport terminal buildings and onboard aircraft by airport workers, passengers and crew members became optional. Therefore, it is not surprising that Nigeria is witnessing the coming back of the disease. This is the time to renew the vigilance on the pandemic by observing the COVID-19 preventive measures, especially the washing of hands with soap and running water, wearing of face masks and avoiding crowds. The PSC should restore the COVID-19/Public Health guidelines in order to curb the rising new cases of the pandemic. Let the COVID-19 safety protocols be observed in private and all public places, especially markets, schools, worship centres and others.

Available information from the NCDC indicates that not less than 3,451 people are currently down with the virus, while 259,841 people had been treated and discharged nationwide. The new cases have reportedly increased the nation’s total infection to 266,450 and 3,155 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019.

The new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria should serve as a wake-up call on the nation’s health authorities to rise to the occasion and address the new challenge posed by the pandemic. It is possible that the upsurge of the disease in China can be traced to the relaxation of China’s zero-COVID policy. It is likely that the Chinese action might have significantly increased COVID-19 cases, admissions and deaths in the UK and the US as well the winter season, which exacerbates respiratory illnesses.

The NCDC has identified China, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa and India, as countries currently battling with the rise in Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant and its lineages dominating recorded infections worldwide. It is laudable that its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is monitoring the trends, especially in countries with a high volume of traffic to and from Nigeria.

Fortunately, the agency says that the variants of the disease that are partly responsible for the current increase in COVID-19 cases in other countries have not been detected in Nigeria.

The resurgence of the disease is worrisome and calls for concerted actions against its spread. There is need for vigilance and proactive measures to ensure that the virus does not spread in the country. Already, countries like Italy, the US, France, the UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Israel, Qatar, Taiwan, Spain, and Morocco have imposed fresh travel restrictions on travelers from China. Let Nigeria follow suit or put in place monitoring measures to halt the spread of the new variants of the disease in the country.

It is easier to prevent the spread of the virus than embarking on curative measures. Nigeria does not have adequate human and material resources to handle another wave of the pandemic, given her inadequate health facilities and the brain drain in the nation’s health sector.

Though the Federal Government has assured that there are no red flags yet to change the COVID-19 protocol, which it relaxed in December following a drastic reduction in COVID transmission across the country, Nigerians should not relent in protecting themselves against the disease.

They should disinfect frequently touched surfaces regularly to prevent spread of the virus and other infectious diseases. Vaccines remain one of the best tools to combat the disease. We urge Nigerians to get the COVID-19 vaccination. People with COVID-19 symptoms should also not embark on self-medication but report to health professionals for necessary diagnosis and treatment.

Although the COVID-19 protocols and restrictions may have been eased, people at high risk should continue to adhere to the recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs). Let all tiers of government make elaborate plans to halt further spread of the disease.