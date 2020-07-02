Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Government has lamented that the rising rate of coronavirus infections in the state is ‘worrisome and life-threatening.’

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, complained that the non-compliance of residents to COVID-19 protocols was worrisome.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders of Market Associations in Akure South Local Government Area held in Akure, the state capital, the Special Adviser said one of the measures proffered by experts to prevent the spread of the virus is the use of face masks, but that the people have refused to comply with the measure.

He noted that markets were permitted to open on specified days for the economic good of the people but they have refused to obey.

‘Transporters are not helping matters as they are picking more than the stipulated passengers who are not putting on nose masks either,’ Dr Adeyeye said.

‘This recalcitrant attitude of residents is responsible for the alarming upsurge in the confirmed cases in the state and is worrisome and life-threatening.’

He charged the different associations represented at the meeting to set up task forces to ensure compliance with COVID 19 rules.

In their separate responses, Messers Gabriel Onuma and Ozota Sunday, Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Petty Traders Association, said their members were compliant with government directives but they have a problem with non-members who sell their wares by the roadside in an unorganised manner.

They requested the government to ask its task force to prevent them from blocking the roads with their wares to safeguard public health.

They also called on the government to do more sensitisation and impose sanctions on defaulters.