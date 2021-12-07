From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

It is no longer a secret. Nigerian youths, going by recent events, are no longer eager to pursue higher knowledge, regardless of its potential to positively impact on them, their families and the nation at large. They seem to be satisfied with a first degree or its equivalent.

Social commentators insist that the priorities of Nigerian youths have shifted from gaining knowledge to gaining wealth, illicit or legit. There are genuine concerns over this worrisome paradigm shift, as youths remain the pillars on which successful nations are built.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Postgraduate students spoken to say Nigerian youths are not interested in gaining power that comes with attaining higher knowledge. This, they note, is evident in the number of graduates being churned out by tertiary institutions compared to the number of postgraduate students.

According to statistics, in the 2018/2019 academic session, Nigerian universities recorded 1.8 million undergraduate students and only 242 postgraduate students. In the master’s degree category, women accounted for 38 per cent of the total sum, while the female percentage among bachelor’s students was 44 per cent.

Mr. Okechukwu Ude, a media relations consultant, said: “There is a litany of reasons youths are not attracted to higher degrees after graduation from higher institutions. Top on the list is the get-rich-quick syndrome. It is actually an epidemic in Nigeria.

“Youths that ought to pursue higher calling are busy salivating over wealth that took the elderly decades of hard work and dedication to build. A 22-year-old wants to drive a car worth N10 million without proof of work.

“It also speaks to moral decadence and decapitated societal values, where illicit wealth is elevated and celebrated above quality education. It also finds expression in poor parenting, where parents mount pressure on their kids to make money and sustain the family without considering the damaging effects on their wards and society at large.

“On the flipside is poverty. Many parents cannot afford to send their kids for master’s, even if their children desire it. It also has an economic angle. The wobbly economy of Nigeria with its ballooning number of unemployed youths does not provide sufficient encouragement or good reward system to galvanize the youngsters to pursue higher degrees.

“They wonder what the value of education is if they are to finish the programme and become jobless. So, they prefer working than going for higher degrees.”

Lanre, an administrator, said poor reward system for intellectual depth is the reason many Nigerians are not willing to pursue a postgraduate degree: “I obtained my MSc 12 years ago and I will like to pursue a doctorate in Nigeria next year. I believe in the quality of our education despite the inherent challenges.

“I think many Nigerians are not keen on pursuing a postgraduate degree because the reward system for intellectual depth in Nigeria is abysmally poor. To think that our professors earn less than some first degree holders in CBN and NNPC makes it an exercise in futility.”

Obinna Mbajunwa, a Mass Communications graduate: “I have literally zero interest in getting a postgraduate degree especially in Nigeria. I fought fire and brimstone to get that first degree and I am still suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from the nonsense I experienced. The whole experience definitely left a negative impact on me for Nigerian institutions. If I am going to do it, I definitely don’t want to do it here.”

Henrietta Okoye, another graduate: “Never! You will spend more than two years in the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) for masters. In fact, you will spend up to four years and I’m not exaggerating.

“In Nasarawa State, they will simply ask you to pay N60,000 and you are done. You pay and go, no knowledge acquired. But overseas, everything is convenient for you. You will learn and finish up on schedule. Not a single-day longer. Everything is done according to precision.”

Chidinma Onah, NYSC member, said: “I am not interested in getting my masters and doctorate degrees. The Nigerian education system is messed up. I don’t have that kind of time to waste in Nigerian universities again. I will be getting diplomas in some other fields. I don’t even see what I could do with the course I studied. I just did it to have a degree.”

Uju James, a clothes dealer: “For now, I am not interested in pursuing any other degree. I am still trying to find my feet. Financially, I am not stable to go through that right now. I may consider it, but for now it’s not part of my goals.”

Musa Abdul, a trader, said: “After my university sufferings, I have no business with schooling in this country. I intend to do up to PhD but just not in Nigeria.

“I don’t feel this country is conducive for me. I want a different and better environment, even though it’ll be way more expensive. But it will be worth it.”

Adeloye Olumide, a building contractor, said: “Our educational curriculum is nothing to write home about. I did my first degree and Masters programmes here and if I had my way, I will not make that mistake. Anybody with a foreign degree is first considered in employment both home and abroad.”

Brown Etomike, a postgraduate student: “We are very few young postgraduate students in my school. The bulk of them are adults who need it to grow stronger on their jobs. But the few of us below 27 years are doing our best. Among us are those whose parents forced to come here.

“You see them bunking classes and partying recklessly. When they are done, knowledge gained is negligible. Students are frustrated. Lecturers are depressed and owed salaries. The entire educational ecosystem is a mess.”

Fred Onoja, a marketing graduate said: “I have been languishing in Lagos for four years with no job and someone is asking me to go for a higher degree. To do what with it precisely? In a country where unemployment is extremely high, acquiring higher degrees will not solve that nightmare. That is why you see many youths hustling on the streets.

“Some frustratingly go into cyber crimes and all that. Some become armed robbers. Some are greedy and want to get it rich very quickly. I can’t rule that out. So, the first instinct of man is survival, surviving at any cost not bagging a masters degree.”

Mercy Christian, a graduate said: “If I hear postgraduate, I feel like throwing up. I mean what for? To waste another three years and huge money only to come and join a long queue of job seekers in the labour market.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“I need money. I’m ready to work hard but many men who want to help want to sleep with you. Did I become a graduate to become a hooded prostitute? And you’re saying Masters degree, to work where? Free me please.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .