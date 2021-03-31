The passionate appeal made to me last week Thursday by a retired Air Force Squadron Leader is the reason for writing this. The message he sent by text was: “Sir, good morning. Please try and speak with Almighty God for a solution to our hydra – headed national problems soonest. “Please don’t be tired in your efforts to get the Lord to save Nigeria and make it a great country as He has wanted to do since 1992 and for which He caused you to write a book which you published in September 2004 with the title: Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment.

The retired Air Force officer must have remembered my article published on February 26, last year captioned: “Worsening insecurity caused by the outcome of 2019 poll. I came up with the write – up following a text message from Mr. Ishaya (080 – 8211 – 319), that I should do something to get the Ancient of Days to end the calamities that have been rocking Abuja and all the 36 states in the federation ceaselessly for 20 years.

I am sure the Air Force officer reached out to me because the situation has been getting worse since my piece last year. The incidents of kidnapping has become alarmingly high especially the abduction of students and travellers. While militants and activists in South – West and South – South have joined those in South – East who had been doing so since 2015 to demand the independence of their regions.

Mr. Ishaya contacted me last year because in June it was published that Almighty God had hearkened to my plea to end the two – decade tragedies in the country. And that the Lord had promised that He would send a message through a Muslim servant of His like me to the Sultan of Sokoto His Royal Eminence Abubakar Sa’ad (CFR) and the Head of the Muslims in the country, on stopping the disasters in the country.

This was for the monarch and spiritual leader to get the Chief Imams in Abuja and the capitals of the 36 states to each organize a number of Muslim clerics under them to fast and pray for a number of days for peace to return to the country. But nine months after I wrote the series Ishaya wanted to know if the tragedies had continued because the Sultan had ignored Allah’s message I conveyed to him.

I told him that the Lord was yet to send my colleague to the Royal Father and that showed He was not yet ready to forgive us. Ishaya then suggested that I should reach out to the Sultan but I declined because if I did so and the monarch disregarded the message that would mean that the calamities in the country would escalate. This was because misfortune befell all those who ignored the message of the Heavenly Father I conveyed to them.

Chief Moshood Abiola lost his wife, Kudirat in June 1996 and he died in prison in July 1998, while General Ibrahim Babangida who refused to contest the 2003 presidential poll as the Lord instructed in 2001 lost his wife, Mariam in 2009.

But with the situation in the country becoming more terrible in the last one year I decided to hearken to the appeal of the retired Air Force officer to reach out to the Sultan of Sokoto through this article. This is more so because of the response of the King of kings to my plea last month that He saves our country from disintegrating.

The Lord’ss reply was that everything depends on our leaders doing the right thing to make Him act. In other words, for President Muhammadu Buhari taking meaningful and decisive political decisions to solve the problems and religious leaders like the Sultan of Sokoto undertaking the spiritual exercise He would direct to be carried out.

This was why in last week’s column I wrote that President Buhari should urgently take steps on the devolution of power, the creation of state and local government police and other issues. That is that he should send a bill to the National Assembly on the matter.

Who knows, it may be the Heavenly Father who made the Muslim Air Force Officer who is in his 60s to send a text message to me on getting something done on the nation’s affairs. I pray that the Sultan of Sokoto would get his Chief Press Secretary to reach out to me. If this happens I would then take the matter to the King of kings and Supreme Being of the universe.

This is to find out how many Muslim clerics would be raised in Abuja and the capitals of each of the 36 states, how many days they would fast for and the number of cows that would be slaughtered by them during the crucial spiritual exercise. And the portions of the Qur’an they would read each day.

I had written about it in this column on a number of occasions in the last 10 years that Christians and Muslims worship the same God. My first Spiritual Guide who took me to speak with the Lord as from 1969 was a member of the Catholic Church. When he passed on it was a Muslim Allah raised in 1992 as my Spiritual Guide and who since then be leading me to speak with the Most High anytime I want to do so or when He sends for me. And the clerics the Servant of God use to pray for me whenever the need arises are all Muslims.

To be sure, if the Sultan reaches out to me everything on the matter would be done secretly and would not be written about in this column. I did not discuss the issue of Chief Moshood Abiola with anybody from 1993 until 2004 when the Ancient of Days told me to write a book on His plan to make the country great. The book published in September 2004 has the title: Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment.

The conclusion comes up next week

Ancestors of Lagosians: Bode George reacts

Chief Olabode George is a former National Deputy – Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party for the South – West and ex – Military Governor of Old Ondo State (1987 – 90). His rejoinder is on the piece published in this column a fortnight ago (March 17) with the caption: Chief Bode George’s ancestors were from Abeokuta, not Ute in Ondo State.

The article was written in response to the claim of Ute – born Dr. Alaba Ajiye that the father of Chief George was a native of their town and that his family’s name before he left the community to settle in Lagos was Olabode and that his son was the one who changed his surname to George. But in the March 17 write – up I countered that the ancestors of Chief George whom I have known since 1965 were from Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Here is Chief George’s unedited reply sent through his email address on March 17 by his Special Adviser Prince Uthman Shodipe – Dosunmu: “For record purposes and to set the facts right Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George is a bonafide Lagosian. His paternal grandfather was the popular George Elesin of Campos area on Lagos Island. He was an itinerant pastor who travelled across the landscape that eventually became Nigeria. He was married to a Nupe woman.

“His paternal grandmother came from BAHIA State in Brazil after the abolition of the Slave Trade in 1865. The mother was from the Aganga – Williams family of Lagos. Her father originated from the Phillips family of Abeokuta.

“While it is public knowledge that he was the military administrator of the old Ondo State from 1987 – 1990, he has no other affiliation with Ondo State.”

NB: George Elesin means George the horse owner while old Ondo State has since October 1, 1996 has been split into Ondo and Ekiti States. Given space limitation I reserve my comments on Chief George’s reply until next week. But for now, I need to point out that bonafide, a Latin word which means genuine, pure – bred or in good faith is written separately not together as bonafide as in Prince Shodipe – Dosunmu’s message. And as a Latin word used English language it cannot also go with hyphen and made to become bona – fide as some people do.