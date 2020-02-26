My writing this is as a result of the text message I received two weeks ago (February 13) from Mr. Ishaya (080 – 8211 – 3199), on two articles I did last year on the state of insecurity in the country. The first was: OBJ: Buhari or Sultan of Sokoto can end insecurity, doing God’s will (published from May 22 – June 5). And: Ending insecurity, God to send message to Sultan (June 12 through 26).

This was the message Ishaya sent a fortnight ago: “I saw the Sultan of Sokoto at the meeting of traditional rulers on security held yesterday (February 12) in Osogbo, Osun State, on the poor state of the security situation in the country. I wonder whether he did not take to your advice on how to bring about peace in Nigeria as directed by the Ancient of Days. You have not said much on the issue since you passed the message to him.”

The truth of the matter is that till today, nine months later, the Supreme Being is yet to send a message to the Sultan. This shows that He is not ready to forgive us. But the situation has been getting worse in the last one year because of the manipulated outcome of the presidential election of February 23, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari, his aides, supporters and members of his All Progressives Congress (APC) may deny it. They may even call me a liar writing his opinion and not what Almighty God said. Of course, if the Lord did not tell me what I am writing, I stand condemned before Him and would be punished by Him before I die and in my Hereafter. And they too should know that if they or their aides come out to deny what the Lord told me, that He would also punish them here on earth and in the world beyond.

Those who have been reading my column since 2010 know that I cannot afford to offend the Heavenly Father again. This was because of the manner He reacted when I and two others offended Him in 2007. That was when we pleaded that 13 years were long enough for Him to have fulfilled His promise of March 1994 to bless us abundantly and make life comfortable for us.

Tragedies by way of Boko Haram attacks and others have been escalating in the country in the last one year because the Supreme Being and Commander – in – Chief of Heaven and Earth said a false result was declared on the outcome of the February 23, 2019 presidential election. He said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won it, not President Buhari, our Head of State and Commander – in – Chief of the Armed Forces. The Lord made the statement two days after the results were released and without me raising the issue with Him and He repeated it on Monday, October 30, last year.

It is also the divine nature that apart from calamities strange things have also been happening to President Buhari and Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the APC in the last one year. For the first time in the country, we have learned that the Chief – of – Staff and the National Security Adviser to a president are quarreling and bitter with each other.

On his part, General Buhari was recently reported to have been booed in Borno State when he went to commiserate with the victims of Boko Haram mayhem. And this was a state where he was said to have won more than 70 per cent of the votes a year ago. Members of the National Assembly last week criticized him for his inability to end insecurity in the country.

Oshiomole and Governor Godwin Obaseki, a godson, whose emergence as his successor he facilitated three years ago, have been enemies in the last one year or so. He too has been derided and jeered at by large crowds in Benin and in his home town Iyamho that armed police had to escort him on two occasions in a state where he had been Governor for eight years.

Not only that, many members of his party across the country, including the Governors of APC controlled-states have also called for his resignation or removal from office.

More to come next Wednesday

Buhari & Leah Sharibu’s ordeal

I am writing this because last week Wednesday was the second anniversary of the seizure of the now 16 – year – old Miss Leah Sharibu by Boko Haram insurgents. As far as I am concerned, I do not believe that President Buhari had done anything for the release of Leah from Boko Haram captivity in the two years she has been with the terrorists (since February 19, 2018). I am of this opinion because it was only during the first anniversary of her detention last year and again this year (a week ago), that Buhari or his aides made statements that their government was doing everything to get her back.

Given the fact that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Lt.-General Yakubu Danjuma, a one – time Chief of Army Staff, have said that President Buhari was out to make his Fulani people dominate and Islamize the country, he must be satisfied, if not happy, with Leah’s situation. To him, the innocent girl is paying the price for her stubbornness and foolishness to convert to Islam and it serves her right that she’s undergoing her ordeal.

If it is true that his government had been negotiating for Leah’s freedom, Buhari should let Nigerians know the third-party he has been using and the condition or conditions the insurgents gave, that he has been unable to meet. Reports had it that the President recently released and rehabilitated dozens of the Boko Haram terrorists. If he had been negotiating with them would the release of Leah not have been included in their discussion and implemented. That this did not happen shows that the government has not raised Leah’s issue with the insurgents.

President Buhari was last week said to have vowed to get Leah released sooner than later. If he wants to be taken seriously he should tell the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to send a representative to be in the government team that would negotiate with the terrorists. If he does not agree to this, that means he is deceiving the Christians.

I had discussed the issue with Almighty God (Allah) and wrote about it in this column in 2009 and mentioned it two weeks ago that Christians and Muslims worship the same deity. Leah is a Christian, not an infidel or unbeliever, so it is not right for the insurgents to be holding her because she has refused to convert to Islam. President Buhari is therefore committing a sin if he has not taken steps to negotiate with Boko Haram people for her release. And his transgression will be double if Leah has died in detention.

Next week: The Part 2 of my tribute to Admiral Koshoni, one of the most brilliant military officers Nigeria has produced and Dr. Victor Olaiya, the doyen of highlife music in the country will be published.