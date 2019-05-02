Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the insecurity situation in the North East and other parts of the country as one of the major challenges of his administration.

Buhari who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the South East peace conference of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria in Owerri, the Imo State capital, noted that the problem had gradually become a “new trend in the South East.”

The president however, assured that having sworn to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians, the situation would be tackled.

While pronouncing that the Federal government has recovered its territories back from the Book Haram sects as well as curbed the rampant kidnapping case witnessed in the country, he, however, vowed that the ongoing fight against corruption would be overcome if the traditional institution and Nigerians join hands to stamp it out.

He, however, commended the traditional rulers in the country over their role during and after the 2019 elections, adding that the relative peace that existed could not be overemphasised.

Buhari said: “My Royal Highnesses and traditional rulers, the presidency has saddled my office with the very responsibility of overseeing the Post-Election Peace Conference/Summit in the six geo-political zones of our dear country. But the most sterling issue about the whole matter is establishing peace, how to bring peace to Sokoto, to Adamawa and others. But we all understand that this responsibility rests rather more squarely on the shoulders of our traditional rulers who are closer to the people than the government.

“This is why my office attends to everything pertaining to this matter with utter dispatch. Also, the team spirit with which you have carried out your functions have not gone unnoticed. It was also noted that your effort in improving the economy through agricultural schemes in the last four years is also what mentioning. I am reassuring you that my office will continue to work in collaboration with the National Council of Traditional Rulers in all their developmental strides.

“Again, the presidency has not taken for granted, all your efforts towards the management of insurgency in the North-East.”