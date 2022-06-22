From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Chidubem Ikechukwu and Chisom Ezugwu, Enugu

Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion) and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, yesterday, asked Nigerians to be prepared for an imminent revolution.

The cleric who spoke during a press briefing for the second session of the 18th Synod of the Diocese of Enugu holding between June 23 – 26 at All Saints’ Church, GRA, Enugu, said Nigerians have endured enough hardship and suffering even as he accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not doing enough to protect citizens.

Expressing concern on the state of the nation, the cleric said Nigerians have been pushed to the wall by the insensitivity of the government to their plights and and that the coming revolution would chase away all those holding Nigeria down.

“Both APC and PDP flag bearers are still the old wine in a new bottle, how long shall we continue this way? It appears there is no hope for Nigeria. If we must get it right we need to go for the new wine in a new bottle. Nigerians should get their PVCs and vote out these old cargoes, this is time to vote out corruption, banditry and terrorism. We cannot continue to make the same mistake of previous years.

“Let me say, Nigerians should prepare for a revolution. Prepare for a revolution in Nigeria, enough is enough. Why? Because of the security situation in Nigeria which has gotten to the point of people being killed, kidnapped and all that. Because corruption, we have a war against corruption which the church is very much against the manner it is being fought. We also have problems concerning education, we have the problem of brain drain in every sector, we have the problem of the two catholic churches’ brutal killings, and we have the case of the PDP, APC primaries.

“We also have the case of the kidnapping of the Methodist Primate and all that. Most of these things are there, the Islamic agenda and also the general election 2023. Nigerians, for the past 23 years, have endured enough insult, abject poverty and suffering. They have so much been taken for granted.

“The government of Buhari has not done enough to protect the people. I say this because the number of people killed under the Buhari Government is more than any other country. The primary purpose of government is security, but Nigeria has become a safe haven for criminals, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, killers; they are all on rampage. Nigerians have been taken too much for granted and are also very much worried about the insensitivity of the present administration under Buhari hence Nigerians are prepared now to vote out all those expired politicians.”

Chukwuma said the church was not happy and is crying for a revolution that would birth a new Nigeria.

“These old cargoes should give the youths a chance, they have expired. I have said it that Buhari should resign if he can’t find a way to resolve these killings, the leadership of this country should resign.”

