Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, has blamed the wave of insecurity across the country on some world powers.

He claimed that the masterminds bent on destroying Nigeria were turning different parts of the country against each other.

“World powers want to destroy Nigeria and what they have done is to come and meet some people and tell them, ‘You are born to rule’. There is an agenda (ex-President Olusegun) Obasanjo called Fulanisation and enforcement of one particular religion against the rest.”

His statement followed the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had attacked Ortom last Saturday while he was on his farm, near Markudi, the state capital.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mailafia described the attack as an attack on the people of Benue.

“If the governor of a state cannot feel safe to go to his farm, how will the ordinary Benue people feel going to their farms? This is a very bad precedent. The circumstances in Borno are very different. Borno is a war zone, we’ve been living with these evil people for a while but what happened in Benue is totally different and diabolical. We don’t know what they are trying to do but this could affect the whole country.”

He lamented that the state of security in the country was totally unprecedented.

“This is the worst time ever in the history of Nigeria. You can’t even compare with Gen. Sani Abacha’s time; Abacha’s time was a golden era compare with what is happening. You think Abacha would have tolerated all these? You can’t travel on these roads, killings everywhere, destructions everywhere.