From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Force Commander, Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj Gen Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, has assured troops wounded in the battle against terrorists of the best medical treatment.

Gen Ibrahim gave the assurance during his recent visit to the injured troops at the Renaissance Hospital in N’Djamena, Chad’s capital.

The commander, accompanied by some principal staff of the force including the MNJTF Chief Medical Officer, Colonel Major Boubakar Siddo, said he was at the hospital to see the progress in the treatment and response of the injured troops

“He assured them of the provision of best medical treatment for their quick recovery, adding that troops health and wellbeing remain the top priority of the Force,” MNJTF spokesman, Col Muhammad Dole disclosed in a statement sent to The Sun from the force headquarters in N’Djamena, capital of Chad.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of professional conduct and commitment of the staff of the hospital in handling the troops and patients. He promised to continue to work together for the provision of efficient medical services to the wounded soldiers.

He said the military will continue operations against terrorism and other criminality around the Lake Chad shores until the terrorists totally surrender or are totally defeated.