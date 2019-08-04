Clerics under the platform of Christian Association of Igbo Ministers (CAIN) have said that it is only God that could heal the wounds of the 30-month civil war which ended almost 50 years ago.

Worried by the current drumbeat of war in many parts of the country, the group stated that there was urgent need to pray to ward off any thing that could lead to further spill of blood in Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference in Enugu, yesterday, International President of CAIN, Apostle Solomon Okorie, disclosed that the body would be hosting its annual “World Igbo summit” in Enugu to pray specifically for peace and security in Igboland, and by extension Nigeria.