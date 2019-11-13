WOWBii Interactive, Africa’s pioneer manufacturer (OEM) of Interactive flat panel displays, will showcase EdTech solutions for transforming the education sector at Computer Village Expo 2019 (#CVE2019), Nigeria’s biggest consumer technology festival holding December 10-14 in Lagos.

Computer Village Expo 2019 holding at the Haven Events Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos on the theme, “A New Partnership Agenda for Growth”, is the annual flagship integrated events platform connecting 10,000+ Technology SMEs from Nigeria’s largest technology market, Ikeja Computer Village, and consumer technology buyers across Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

Computer Village Expo 2019 is organised following a strategic partnership between the Ikeja Computer Village Market Management and Board (Under the Iyaloja and Babaloja) and Technology Times Media Limited, organisers of the tech festival, to promote the very best of entrepreneurship, innovation and consumer technologies out of Nigeria’s Largest Technology Market Hub.

Mrs Terae Onyeje, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wowbii Interactive has also been named among speakers and thought leaders at the Computer Village Expo 2019 Summit Panel Session on “Unlocking Possibilities” that will offer ideas, insights and disruptive strategies for SMEs to scale their growth.

The Computer Village Expo 2019 Summit Thought Leadership platform brings together SME CEOs, founders, directors, technology and solutions providers, policy makers and leaders of institutions to discuss the most pressing issues and forge new partnership agenda to drive innovation, job creation and overall economic growth across the Nigerian economy.