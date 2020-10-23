Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The National leadership of the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) on Friday presented award of service to the Taraba state Governor Darius Ishaku and the Speaker, Taraba state House of Assembly Dr Joseph Albasu Kunini and other stakeholders for their contribution towards the good of humanity.

The chairperson of WOWICAN Mrs Victoria Bola Ihesuilor presented the awards to the beneficiaries as part of activities to mark their 26th Annual convention which took place at the Deeper life camp ground in Jalingo.



Ihesuilor said that the award was a way of appreciating the good works of the awardees and to spur them to do more for the good of humanity especially at a time that there are enormous challenges confronting the people.

She said that the body has followed with keen interest the track records of those who are conferred with the awards and their leadership style that demonstrates a deep sense of selflessness and humility which are some leadership ingredients that Christ also showed.

Responding to the awards, the state Governor Darius Ishaku said that the state has benefited enormously from the prayers offered by the Church in the state and the country at large.

Ishaku who said there is no doubt that the sincere supplication of the saints worked effectively in tackling the COVID-19 Pandemic in the state, Nation and world at large also said “the award received today is truly not ordinary because the best recognition is that which comes from the keepers of the word of Life”.

The Governor noted that peace is gradually returning to the state and nation as a whole and prayd that it returns completely. He further disclosed that his administration has sponsored and will continue to sponsor pilgrimage which he believes is one key deed that allows citizens to intercede for the state when opportune. He noted that the hope Afresh foundation which is championed by his wife has been a major compliment because it sights and tackles areas where his administration doesn’t reach and see.