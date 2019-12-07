Former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki has announced she will retire from tennis after next month’s Australian Open.

The 29-year-old will call time on her career at the site of her greatest triumph, in Melbourne where she won her only Grand Slam in 2018, in order to start a family with husband and former NBA player David Lee.

Wozniacki, who was formerly engaged to golfer Rory McIlroy in 2014 before splitting, posted on Instagram: ‘I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done.’

She continues: ‘In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court.

‘Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward.

‘So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January.’

Wozniacki last competed in October, when she reached the semi-finals of the China Open in Beijing.