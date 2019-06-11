The wreckage of a military aircraft that went missing a week ago with 13 people on board has been found, the Indian Air Force said on Tuesday.

The wreckage of the aircraft was spotted by an air force helicopter during an aerial search mission in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh at a height of around 3,657 metres.

“Efforts are now continuing to establish the status of occupants and establish survivors.

“Further details will be communicated as the recovery actions progress,’’ a statement from the Indian Air Force said.

The Antonov AN-32 aircraft lost contact with ground forces 30 minutes after taking off on June 3 from the Jorhat airbase in the North-Eastern Assam state.

It was flying to the Mechuka military landing strip in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, near India’s border with China.

It had 13 people on board including the crew and several officers.

READ ALSO: Nigeria receives €28m as EU donates over €152m to Sahel region

Military aircraft, helicopters and ground teams have been searching for the aircraft however were hampered by the difficult terrain and bad weather.

Indian Space Research Organisation satellites and unmanned drones were also used in the search operations.

The terrain in North-Eastern India where the aircraft was found has dense high altitude forests and unpredictable rains.

The Russian-made AN-32 is a twin-engine turbo-prop military transport aircraft.

According to the Hindu newspaper, it is a workhorse of the Indian Air Force which has about 100 of them in service.

“Most of them are four decades old and are undergoing a major upgrade process to extend their life,’’ Indian Air Force said. (dpa/NAN)