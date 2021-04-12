By Paul Erewuba

President of Nigeria Wresting Federation, Hon. Daniel Igali has stated that wrestlers who won gold at the on going Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, will commence Olympics training in May, and also attain competitions in Romania in preparation for the 2020 Olympics games in Tokyo.

Igali, who is also Commissioner of Sports, Bayelsa State stated this in an exclusive chat with Daily SunSports in Benin yesterday.

He said this is necessary in order to put the wrestlers in shape ahead of the games in Tokyo.

Speaking on the inadequate of wrestling facilities such as mat at the Sports Festival, Igali confirmed further that out of the three mats requested, Edo government was able to provide only one.

He explained that he was able to bring the remaining from Bayelsa due to the passion he has for the sport and also for the fact that the deputy Governor of Edo state, Hon. Phillip Shuaibu has also shown a lot of commitment to the festival.