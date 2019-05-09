The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) is pleased to announce that the long-awaited 3rd Governor Dickson National Classics will now be staged in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, between 15th and 30th June, 2019.

This follows the approval of the Bayelsa State Government – sponsors of the tournament – for the National Championships to go ahead after previously suffering postponements.

The tournament, which will be staged at the Indoor Sports Hall of the newly-refurbished Samson Siasia Sports Stadium in Yenagoa, will also be used to select athletes that will represent Nigeria at the 12th All-Africa games in Morocco and the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan in September.

No fewer than 500 athletes and officials from different states and wrestling clubs around the country are expected in Yenagoa for the Classics. Already, invitation letters have been sent to the various states and clubs, who have started gearing up for the tournament.

The tournament will be preceded by a 4-day international course for coaches and referees. Participants at the course will be assessed and graded during the 3rd Governor Dickson Classics.