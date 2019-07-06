Wrestling sensation, Odunayo Adekuoroye has challenged her opponents in the 57kg category in Nigeria to raise their game in order to give her quality competition.

The 2017 World silver medalist from Ondo State, retained her national title in the 57kg class at the just-concluded 3rd Governor Dickson National Classics in Yenagoa, dispatching Patience Kakanda of Team Bayelsa via pin fall in less than 40 seconds.

In fact, no athlete on the domestic scene has scored a point against the back-to-back Commonwealth champion in four years, a situation she attributes to hard work, urging her opponents to work even harder to be able to stand toe-to-toe with her. “In this competition, I don’t think I had any opponent,” the five-time African champion said.

“My advice to my opponents is for them to train more, it’s not a day’s job because I worked for it. For you to come and defeat me, you need to do more than I do.”

The 25-year-old star, who was voted the 2018 Wrestler of the Year by the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, is expected to also fly the country’s flag at next month’s African Games in Rabat, Morocco, as she hopes to add more laurels to an already decorated cabinet.