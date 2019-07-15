Commonwealth Champions Odunayo Adekuoroye and Blessing Oborududu both impressed at the just-concluded Yasar Dogu Ranking Series event in Istanbul, Turkey, claiming gold and bronze medals respectively to climb up in the world rankings.

Adekuoroye defeated Ukraine’s Tetyana Kit 10-0 via technical superiority in the final of the 57kg Women Wrestling, while Oborududu similarly overcame Alina Makhynia also of Ukraine 10-0 to claim the bronze medal on offer in the 68kg category.

As a result of her victory, World silver-medalist Adekuoroye will moved up to No. 3 in the world rankings, while Oborududu, a 9-time African Champion is guaranteed a top-8 placement in the world when the latest rankings will be released.

On her part, Oborududu subdued Germany’s Nadine Weinauge 12-3 in the qualification round, before an impressive 6-0 win against home favourite Kadriye Aksoy of Turkey in the quarter-final. She however, surrendered 8-1 to Canada’s Danielle Lappage in the last four, in a repeat of the 2018 Commonwealth Games final which Blessing won.