The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) will today open camp for the forth-coming Africa/Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, according to the President of the Federation, Daniel Igali.

The qualifiers will take place in the Moroccan city of El Jadida from March 13-15.

Ten wrestlers (both male and female), who participated and excelled at the recently concluded African Championships in Algiers, alongside their sparring partners, are expected to intensify training in Yenagoa during the camping period before the final selection and departure to Morocco for the qualifiers.

During the camping exercise, the wrestlers will be guided by coaches Purity Akuh, Victor Kodei, Joe Oziti and Happiness Burutu.

The NWF boss said there are no automatic places for athletes as selection would basically be on merit.

“Seriousness in training, determination and strong desire to compete are some of the criteria that will be used to choose who makes the team to Morocco,” he said.

The Olympic champion added: “All invited athletes, with their sparring partners, are expected in Yenagoa, today, to commence training the next day.”

Only Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) has secured qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so far. The six-time African champion booked her place in Tokyo by winning bronze at the World Championships in Kazakhstan last year– her third medal at the world stage.

However, the NWF is confident that no fewer than six more athletes will join Adekuoroye in Tokyo. At the last Olympics in Rio, seven wrestlers represented Nigeria.