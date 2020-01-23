Commonwealth champion, Blessing Oborududu (68kg) has moved up to a career-high number three in the latest world rankings released by the United World Wrestling, following her impressive outing at the recently-concluded Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series tournament in Rome, Italy, where she won a bronze medal.

Obourududu (30pts) jumped four places from seventh in the previous ranking to her best-ever third position, behind top ranked American and world champion, Tamyra Mensah (74pts) and second-placed Anna Fransson (40pts) of Sweden.

Similarly, Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) reclaimed her second position in the global ranking, after winning gold at the tournament in Rome. The world bronze medalist was rated number three prior to the tournament.

She now has 43pts in second place behind Japanese world number one, Risako Kawai with 60pts. In third place is former world champion, Ningning Rong of China, who has 40pts.

Reacting to their latest rankings, president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) Hon. Daniel Igali, who served as their coach in Rome, stated that participating at the Ranking Series tournament had yielded the expected results.