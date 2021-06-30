The Federal Government has been advised to return the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) to the ports in a bid to ascertain the difference between raw materials and finished goods imported into the country under the guise of wrong declaration with connivance with releasing officers of the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS).

This has led to huge revenue loss by the Federal Government by evading duty with the support of Custom Officers at the detriment of the nation’s economy and local investors.

A non-governmental organisation, Transparency Network Group, (TANGO), in a statement issued on Monday, stated that, “Nigeria economy is on the verge of total collapse if not urgently rescued”, stressing that there are lots of atrocities being perpetrated by some importers.

The group also corroborated the position of the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, who disclosed recently that “Nigeria cannot survive without borrowing” adding that the loss of revenue to importers is enormous and hazardous to the nation.”

Speaking further, TANGO National Coordinator, Uche Okechukwu, raised alarm over the influx of over 300 trucks of finished products of roofing sheets to the country by some importers with low quality gauge and declared them with wrong H.S Code 7905.0000.00 which is meant for a raw material.

Called magnesium ingots (zinc plates) against the H.S. Code 7210.4100.00 and 7210.4910.00 for corrugated roofing sheets in a ship with the name; AMIX ELEGANCE which arrived at Apapa Lagos Ports late last month.

